US based technology giants are bleeding!

For a while, there was an increase in the shares of US-based technology companies. With the rise in the stock market replaced by a decline, the fall of technology giants started. You know, recently Apple was the first US-based company to reach a valuation of $ 2 trillion, but things do not go the same for other technology companies. US companies are losing value.

US companies losing value: Apple lost the most blood

Among the most valuable companies in the world, names from the USA are among the most. In addition, companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook, which were affected by the sharp fall in the stock market, fell more than 5 percent after the transactions of the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Which companies are affected by the share declines? Leaders of the decline include Microsoft with -6.19 percent, Amazon -4.63 percent, Tesla -9.02 percent, NVIDIA -9.28 percent, and Zoom -9.97 percent. AMD shares also fell noticeably -8.51 percent. Apple experienced the biggest fall in its history. The company, which reached $ 2 trillion, lost $ 180 billion in a single day, according to newly announced figures.

In the report of the Financial Times, it was stated that Softbank bought billions of dollars of derivatives in technology stocks before the crash that started on Thursday. With the change in the balances after the Corona virus, investors want to secure themselves. Although strong profits are made during the quarantine process, there is still a loss of value for this reason.

What were the incomes? Let’s remember them

In the months of April and June, giant companies such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google announced their balance sheets.

Amazon’s revenue in the second quarter of this year increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $ 88.9 billion. Apple’s revenues increased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year and reached $ 59.7 billion. It was shared that Facebook also experienced an 11 percent increase in the same way. Google Alphabet’s revenues, on the other hand, were down 2 percent for the first time.



