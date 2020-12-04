US Bank Regulator: We Will Not Ban Bitcoin

Brian Brooks, director of the OCC, which is affiliated with the US Treasury Department, announced in a CNBC broadcast that the US has no plans to ban Bitcoin. Speaking about the future of cryptocurrency regulations in the country, Brooks said the cryptocurrency industry expects “good news” in the next few weeks.

Brian Brooks, Vice President of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), operating under the Treasury Department in the USA, gave good news to cryptocurrency followers. While the cryptocurrency industry has been shaken by a bill called STABLE this week, Brooks announced that the US has no intention of banning Bitcoin.

“We try not to ruin this job”

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong claimed that the Treasury Department was preparing a new cryptocurrency bill last week, with his Twitter account. Armstrong said in this claim that some restrictions could be imposed on the use of personal cryptocurrency wallets.

Brian Brooks, Deputy Chairman of the OCC, which is responsible for overseeing national banks in the United States and reports to the Treasury Department, participated in CNBC’s Squawk Box program and commented on these allegations. With the message that no radical steps will be taken against cryptocurrencies, Brooks said:

“We are trying to handle this properly and not ruin it. Since we are trying to prevent activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing, it is very important that we create a special network for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. We will keep the balance and everyone will benefit. ”

The US has no plans to ban Bitcoin

After Brooks gave this answer, the host of the Squawk Box program asked a question about the future regulation plans of the United States. Brooks announced that until the Trump government leaves office, there will be a lot of “good news” about cryptocurrencies.

Some of these stories to be shared by Brooks are banking; He stated that some of them will be related to the structure of crypto money. The Vice President of OCC, who pledged to have good news, said the following about the US cryptocurrency plans:

“We live in a dangerous world, let’s face it. But nobody is going to ban Bitcoin. No one will ban (financial) transaction-oriented technologies like this. I think the future regulations will not be as bad as people think. “



