US Army tests glasses that “see” through walls

The US army is testing new equipment that promises to give soldiers “superpowers”. It is a goggle that will allow a person to see in totally dark environments, have aerial vision – without taking their feet off the ground – and the ability to see through the walls of the armored cars used by the army. This is because, the device is able to connect to the external cameras of the vehicles. Thus, the whole team is able to have a view from the outside, without the need to expose themselves.

The glasses called IAVS (Integrated Augmented Vision System; in Portuguese, Integrated System of Magnified Vision) has a system of seven cameras over the lenses, enabling the capture of images in the most diverse environments.

According to Army Stryker 1-2 Brigade Combat Team Sergeant Philip Bartel, technology should change the soldiers’ entire strategy from now on. “The leadership will be able to maneuver its elements and get a view of the target without having to leave the safety of their armored vehicles. Maneuvering elements with this type of information will minimize victims, drastically change how we operate and increase our effectiveness on the battlefield. ”

The glasses will also be able to show maps of a region and “use” images made by a drone that will fly over the battlefield. For the distribution of the equipment, the army asked for a value of US $ 1.1 billion for the purchase of 40 thousand units. However, the US Congress reduced the budget by 20%.