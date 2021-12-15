US-Approved Eye Drops Eliminate Blurred Vision And Dispense With Reading Glasses

Eye Drops: An invention used very grudgingly by many people aged 40 and over, the reading glasses, may have its days numbered. To solve the problem of blurred vision at close range, the so-called presbyopia, which affects more than 128 million people in the US alone, was released on Thursday (9) an eye drop called Vuity, which simply ends the problem of related blurred vision. the age.

Already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US food, cosmetics and medical equipment regulatory agency in October, Vuity is a 1.25% pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, touted as the first effective eye drops against the presbyopia caused by age. According to US manufacturers, AbbVie and its subsidiary Allergan, the new eye drops improve near vision without altering far vision.

How does Vuity work?

According to the leader of the study that created Vuity, Dr. George Waring, the drug uses the eye’s natural ability to reduce pupil size, a function that is reduced in most people after 40 years of age. This is the “secret” of Vuity: “Reducing the pupil size expands the depth of field or the depth of focus, and this allows you to focus in different ranges naturally”, explains the ophthalmologist.

According to the clinical trial carried out with 750 participants to test the new drug, the effect of the drops starts in just 15 minutes. Manufacturers claim that a single drop in each eye provides sharper vision for periods of six to ten hours. A 30-day supply of Vuity costs around US$80, as the company’s spokesperson told CBS. The drug works best in people aged 40 to 55 years.