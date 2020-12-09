US approval for Samsung Galaxy S21

Members of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be official next month. As the wait for the official announcement continues, the South Korean company also receives the necessary certificates for the release of its new smartphone. The most recent of these certificates came from the USA.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved the standard version of the Galaxy S21 with model number SM-G991U. This certificate reveals that the smartphone has 25W wired charging support.

The FCC’s records provide another piece of information on the S21 and charging characteristics. Accordingly, the smartphone will be able to do reverse wireless charging at a speed of 9W. It is worth noting that this speed is twice that of the Galaxy S20 series.

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will appear in the US with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is also known that the smartphone will have 8 GB of RAM and a 6.3-inch flat screen at 120Hz.



