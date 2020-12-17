US approval for Samsung Galaxy A32

The Samsung Galaxy A32 seems to be one of the phones with the 5G experience at the most affordable price. The design of the smartphone emerged with leaked photos. Galaxy A32 is now approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Documents in the FCC also provide information on the technical specifications of the phone. Accordingly, a 15W charging adapter will come out of the box of the smartphone. NFC support is also among the features waiting for users on the phone.

The Galaxy A32 has a 6.5-inch notched display. There is a triple camera system on the shiny plastic back panel of the phone. However, it is stated that the sensor that accompanies this triple system and whose function is unknown may be the fourth camera. The main camera is said to have a resolution of 48 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A32, 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm. It has a case sized. The phone, whose fingerprint scanner is placed on the power button, will likely come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system.



