US Air Force uses AI to control military jet

The United States Air Force allowed an artificial intelligence to partially take control of the Lockheed U-2 spy jet. According to the Washington Post, the test took place during a training session held last Tuesday (15).

American officials revealed that this was the first time that AI was used on a U.S. military aircraft. The exercise did not involve the use of weapons and the plane had a pilot to take control in the event of an eventual failure.

As the report highlights, artificial intelligence performed specific tasks during the training flight. However, it did not take full control of the plane’s system – including the weapons program.

In this way, the algorithm was only charged with using the aircraft’s radar sensors to track possible missiles and missile launchers. Therefore, he only directed the sensors while the flight was taking place.

According to Will Roper, secretary of the Air Force, the objective is to present the concept of “man and machine team”. Thus, in the future, robots will assume limited technical parts, while humans remain in control of the main decisions.

Google software as support

For the test flight, the US Air Force used the algorithm developed by the company DeepMind. Publicly available, artificial intelligence was previously used to dominate strategic games like chess.

During the process, engineers worked with Kubernetes, an open-source software owned by Google. In this case, it was used to promote the integration between the AI ​​and the aircraft’s on-board computer system.

Josh Benetti, an Air Force spokesman, explained that AI was designed without manual control to “provoke reflection and learning in the test environment”. Finally, the military authorities classified the exercise as a watershed.



