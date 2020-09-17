US Accuses Two Russians With Cryptocurrency Fraud

The US Department of Justice accused 2 Russian citizens of cryptocurrency fraud of around $ 17 million. The suspects are accused of defrauding users of Binance, Poloniex and Gemini, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, in various ways.

The US government accused two Russian citizens, Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karasavidi, of defrauding users of 3 cryptocurrency exchanges and stealing $ 16.8 million worth of money. Potekin and Karasavidi were indicted yesterday by the San Francisco District Court for several acts, including computer fraud, money laundering, and identity theft. Following this accusation, the US Treasury Department also issued a sanction order for malicious cyber activities against the two suspects.

Imitating Stock Exchange Websites and Stole User Information

According to the report of The Wall Street Journal; In line with the data obtained by the authorities, Potekhin and Karasavidi imitated the websites of the crypto currency exchanges and accessed the identity information of the exchange users. By pursuing a number of different strategies, the suspects managed to circumvent security checks and steal funds from users of the exchange, earning nearly $ 17 million.

There were 3 leading exchanges of the crypto money world at the target of crypto money scams. According to the Treasury Ministry’s indictment, while Potekin and Karasavidi tried to circumvent certain security checks of the stock exchanges, they left some marks that would reveal their identity. Binance security team said they are working in arm contact with the US Secret Service to help identify the people involved in the attack in light of the events. Poloniex and Gemini representatives have not shared a statement yet.



