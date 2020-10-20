US accuses Russian officials of involvement in cyber attack

Six Russian intelligence officers have been accused by United States federal prosecutors of being involved in major cyber attacks, including disconnecting Ukraine’s power grid and interrupting the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. , direct influence on France’s presidential elections in 2017 and Operation NotPetya, which, in the same year, was seen as the most devastating virtual intervention in recent history, were cited.

This is the first criminal action of the type filed against the agency, accounting for conspiracy and electronic fraud among the actions. According to US Deputy National Security Attorney John Demers, “no country has so irresponsibly exploited its cyber capabilities, inflicting unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and satisfy malicious desires.” The statement was given at a news conference and quoted by The Wall Street Journal, and the hints did not stop there.

According to US officials, what happened at the sports celebrations came in response to the Russian team’s ban on doping – combining “the emotional maturity of a petulant child with the hacking skills of a nation-state,” adds Demers.

Special thanks

NotPetya became known as a ramsomware created exclusively to destroy data from affected equipment and hit, among other facilities, hospital machines in the USA, causing “unavailability of lists, histories, physical examination files and patient laboratory records” as well as preventing access to “mission-critical computer systems (such as those related to cardiology, nuclear medicine, radiology and surgery) for approximately one week,” the document said.

The six men, aged between 27 and 35, are considered agents of various conspiracies. Google, Cisco, Facebook and Twitter would have assisted in the investigations, as thanks “for the assistance they provided” were mentioned.

“It was a vengeful attack,” John Hultquist, director of cybersecurity company FireEye, told The New York Times. “There was no clear geopolitical reason for doing this.” Demers attacks: “No nation will regain greatness by behaving this way.” Russia denies the charges.



