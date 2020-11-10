Úrsula Corberó: she misses her make-up artist!

Úrsula Corberó displays her nostalgia on Instagram … She misses the make-up artist of the star of La Casa de Papel a lot!

Very active on social networks, Úrsula Corberó spends a good part of her time feeding her various accounts. The famous La Casa de Papel actress sends a message to her makeup artist!

With more than 20 million subscribers on Insta, Úrsula Corberó appears then as one of the most popular Spanish actresses of the moment.

Since her debut in the hit series La Casa de Papel, everyone has loved him! It must be said that she has a lot of talent.

The pretty brunette thus connects projects, but above all, very large boxes! Nothing seems to be able to stop the phenomenon.

Completely fans, Internet users follow the adventures of their idol en masse through social networks.

And yet, there is plenty to do! Úrsula Corberó reveals everything about her daily life and invites them to discover her world.

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ SEND A LITTLE MESSAGE TO HER MAKE UP ARTIST!

Not long ago, Úrsula Corberó therefore fed her Insta story with a brand new and unpublished post. Something to delight her fans!

The star of social networks thus reveals the cliché shared by Ivan Gomez, her make up artist. And as you can imagine, this is a photo of her!

In a black outfit and a very dark make up, the star of La Casa de Papel is once again cracking the web!

She also took the opportunity to send a little message to her dear friend. “I miss you” she declares with a red heart emoji.

One thing is certain, Úrsula Corberó has not finished talking about her … O



