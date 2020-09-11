Úrsula Corberó poses in an ultra sexy pose!

Indeed, in the space of not even 24 hours, the post in question has accumulated no less than 2 million likes, a real record for the superb Spanish actress!

The comments are also very numerous! Indeed, fans of the beautiful Úrsula Corberó wanted to compliment the sexy shot of their favorite actress!

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ, INTERNET USERS FIND HER SUPER SEXY

Like each of the posts of the sublime Úrsula Corberó, Internet users have commented en masse on her latest publication! And the least we can say is that they loved her leopard nightie!

MCE TV therefore invites you to read some Internet user comments! “Too beautiful Úrsula, as usual anyway!” »« But what a vision of happiness, you really have beautiful curves, pretty Úrsula! ”

Or: “Canon, you are my favorite actress! “” I love your nightie, it’s very fashionable plus the leopard print! And above all, it goes super well with your wild character! »« But what a beauty Úrsula Corberó, you are really perfect, fan of your white bag and your very sexy nightie! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette! Comments all more adorable than each other which will therefore please the sublime actress of the Casa de Papel! We suggest you admire the shot in question below!



