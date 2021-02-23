Úrsula Corberó plays crazy on James Brown!

Úrsula Corberó has blown her fans on Instagram! The La Casa de Papel star improvised and performed on James Brow. We show you!

Úrsula Corberó continues to set the web on fire! Indeed, the star of La Casa de Papel has improvised a frenzied show at the wheel of her car! And her fans loved it! We let you discover the images in the rest of the article!

Úrsula Corberó is one of the most popular actresses on the Web! The pretty brunette has been hugely successful since her appearance in La Casa de Papel.

Internet users immediately fell in love with the actress in the popular Netflix series. So many of them join her on Instagram to follow her news!

Úrsula Corberó loves interacting with her community! Indeed, the bomb publishes many pictures on her profile. And the least we can say is that she’s not shy!

The star of La Casa de Papel always publishes hot pictures to provoke Internet users. It is therefore not uncommon to see her in underwear or in very sensual videos!

But that’s not all ! Úrsula Corberó is also visible in her everyday life. She doesn’t hesitate to film all of her adventures and takes her camera everywhere for her fans! We love !

Today, the star also amazed her community! She filmed herself in her car performing the show to famous music by James Brown.

Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) plays crazy on James Brown!

Úrsula Corberó heard James Brown’s song The Payback on the radio. So she hurried to pick up her phone to film herself singing!

The star of La Casa de Papel loves this song. She therefore delivered a real show at the wheel of her car!

The young woman is unleashed and dances to the rhythm of the music. She sets the goal and does some ultra sensual poses to charm her followers.

Úrsula Corberó also decided to add a filter to her face for even more fun. The bomb then appears with green hair in her story. No doubt: the star still likes to stand out with offbeat and sexy videos at the same time!

The actress’s story struck the web. Indeed, Internet users loved following her little show behind the wheel!

It just goes to show that the star of La Casa de Papel doesn’t have to do a lot to woo her fans! And the latter is a sensation under any circumstance!

The top has become a real influencer since her success in La Casa de Papel. She therefore redoubles her imagination to entertain her fans with her publications!

The sulphurous brunette has not finished talking about her! So what will be her next craze? Case to follow!