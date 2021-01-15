Úrsula Corberó gaga de son amoureux Chino Darin!

On her Instagram account, Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) shared some really adorable photos for her darling Chino’s birthday!

On social networks, Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) remains very discreet about her love life. But every now and then, she doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her relationship. This is particularly the case at the start of the year.

This Thursday, January 14, Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) shared several photos to celebrate the birthday of her darling Chino Darin. She unveiled funny but also very touching photos.

In the caption of her Instagram photos Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) also wrote to her darling Chino Darin: “Feliz cumpleaños mi amor. El más aventurero, guapo y dormilón. I love you “.

To be translated by “Happy birthday my love. The most adventurous, beautiful and sleepy. I love you “. With her pictures, the actress has collected more than 811,000 “likes” in just two hours from her fans.

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ (LA CASA DE PAPEL) MAKES HER FANS CRACK WITH THE PHOTOS OF HER CHIEF

In the comments, Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) subscribers wished her sweetheart a happy birthday. But that’s not all. They also wanted to compliment the two lovebirds on the social network.

It must be said that they appeared to be really very accomplices on the Internet. One thing is certain, Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) seems really mad in love with her darling. She seems really over the moon in her relationship with Chino Darin.

Under these photos, the young man also wrote to his sweetheart: “Gracias. I love you “. To be translated by “Thank you. I love you “. All accompanied by a little red heart. One thing is certain, he seemed very touched by the beautiful attention of Úrsula Corberó.

The latter never misses an opportunity to create a buzz on the Internet. Very discreet about her love life, Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) has shared a little more at the start of the year!