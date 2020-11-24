Úrsula Corberó against mask pollution!

Úrsula Corberó is definitely more than fed up with pollution. The actress of La Casa de Papel therefore makes her fight on her Instagram page.

Once again, Úrsula Corberó thus testifies to her ecological fiber. After being a spokesperson for Green Peace, the star of La Casa de Papel shouts out against pollution from masks.

Earlier this year, Úrsula Corberó, aka Tokyo in La Casa de Papel defended the values ​​of Green Peace. This time, it’s the message from a whole different association that she’s getting across.

On his Instagram page, we saw him reposting Karmagawa’s photos that speak more than words. This concerns another neglected aspect of ecology.

As we know, the mask is an integral part of our daily life in confinement. However, it harms many species in our ecosystem.

As the star of La Casa de Papel proves, masks pollute our beautiful planet. It’s no secret that Mother Nature has fouled lungs.

So that’s no reason to overwhelm him more by throwing his mask off who knows where. Especially since the consequences can be dire, as commersula Corberó shows.

LA CASA DE PAPEL: TOKYO FIGHTS SO THAT YOU DON’T THROW YOUR MASKS INTO NATURE

On its Instagram page, Tokyo from La Casa de Papel shared karmagawa’s post with us. It seems that nearly 190 billion masks are thrown on the ground every month.

An alarming finding, in short, when it would be enough simply to throw them in a trash can. Yes, these masks are not biodegradable.

In addition, be aware that species also suffer from it. Úrsula Corberó has reposted a photo showing activists trying to extract a mask from a bird’s paw.

The message is therefore very clear: throw your mask in the right place. The planet will be all the better for it, as asso Karmagawa wishes. The La Casa de Papel actress is counting on you too.



