Urgent Update For iPhone And MacBook: What Problem Does It Fix, How To Update Your Apple

iPhone: Always keeping an updated operating system is one of the keys that define a company. In Apple they have found a vulnerability that has jumped in several of their operating systems and they have reacted quickly to solve it.

New patch for iPhone and MacBook

According to INCIBE, Apple has identified and corrected a memory usage problem after being released (user after free), improving memory management. This vulnerability could allow a cybercriminal to “execute arbitrary code by processing maliciously crafted web content.”

And since this vulnerability affected several of its systems, it is time to update them. Therefore, it is recommended that you update the following devices to these OS:

Safari 15.3, builds earlier than 16612.4.9.1.8 on macOS Big Sur and 15612.4.9.1.8 on macOS Catalina,

macOS Monterey, versions prior to 12.2.1,

iOS and iPadOS, versions prior to 15.3.1.

Update iPhone or iPad

If you have automatic updates turned on, your devices will update without you having to do anything. To turn on automatic updates, go to Settings > General > Software update > Customize automatic updates, then turn on ‘Install iOS updates’.

Update MacBook, Mac Pro, or iMac

Choose ‘System Preferences’ from the Apple menu, then click ‘Software Update’ to check for available updates.

If updates are available, click the ‘Update Now’ button to install them or ‘More Info’ to see details about each update and select which ones to install. You may have to enter the administrator password.

When Software Update tells you that your Mac is up to date, the installed version of macOS and all of its apps are also up to date. This includes Safari, Music, Photos, Books, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and FaceTime.

To automatically install future updates, even for apps obtained from the App Store, select Automatically keep your Mac up to date. Your Mac will notify you when updates require a restart, so you can decide if you want to install them later.