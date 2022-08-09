Urgent: NFL Assistant Coach Fired Tuesday Morning

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday.

Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a “difference of opinion.”

Mills had been with Rivera since 2011 when they were both with the Carolina Panthers. Jeff Zgonina, who was the assistant defensive line coach under Mills, has now been promoted to take his place.

Brett Vielselmeyer, who’s the assistant defensive backs/nickel coach, is also expected to help out with the defensive line.

The timing of this is curious since the Commanders have only been in training camp for two weeks and are just four days away from their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.