Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Ohio State Is On Par with Alabama

This is another year where Alabama is the undisputed favorite under Nick Saban, but former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer believes the Buckeyes are next to them.

During an interview for Outkick “Don’[email protected]”, Meyer talked about understudy Ryan Day and how Ohio State can compare to the Tide:

As for Ryan [Day], it’s a funny story, he spent two years in the NFL. He was fired from the Eagles, he was fired in San Francisco, and I remember talking to Gene Smith that I wanted to hire Ryan Day. He was my graduate student in Florida.

… An amazing coach. He said: “Are you sure you want to hire Ryan Day?” He had problems at the last two jobs.” I said it wasn’t Ryan Day. I think they’re at the Alabama talent level right now.

Meyer is not alone in his opinion, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum also believes that the Buckeyes pose the biggest threat to the next championship parade in Tuscaloosa.

Telling your colleagues on “Get Up”:

The state of Ohio was created for this. They had a bad year last year. They did the unthinkable by losing to Michigan once in a generation. But that’s not going to happen this year because they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, they have wide receivers that will fill the NFL, and they have Notre Dame at home in the first game of the season. They’ll have Michigan later… This is an individual schedule for Ryan Day to seriously perform at the championship.