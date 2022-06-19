Urban Meyer rejects the possibility: The world of College Football Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Urban Meyer is probably going to cover college football this year, probably working for FOX, but many continue to wonder if he will coach in this sport again.

Earlier this year, Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade put forward the theory that Meyer could return to where he started his career as a head coach — Bowling Green.

“If he goes to Texas Tech or Washington State, it will be very difficult to win at a high level. Obviously Urban could be the guy to do it. But if you go to the Bowling Green, you can just control the MAC.” Briggs said.

Meyer has since been asked about this theory.

He almost hit him.

“Wow. What a question,” Meyer wrote to Briggs. “I love BG. However, I couldn’t see what was going on. We are enjoying our lives and children/grandchildren.”

However, never say never.

Although some continue to believe.

“Boosters at BG have been talking about this for years and there was mutual interest,” one fan tweeted.

Many in college football still want Meyer back, too.

Do you see the return of Urban Meyer?