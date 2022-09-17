Urban Meyer named the best fans he has ever trained against

On Saturday morning, Urban Meyer was trending in the world of college football for several reasons.

This morning in Lincoln, before the match between Nebraska and Oklahoma, there was a Fox pregame show on American football. When Meyer was sitting at the table, the fans made it clear to him that they wanted him to become their next head coach.

“We want Urban!” chants began to pour out.

Meyer brought that energy back to the crowd. “Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever trained against,” he said.

Meyer is a recognized winner at the student level, bringing championships to both Florida and Ohio State.

After a one-year break from coaching, he might be ready to return to the sideline if Nebraska calls.