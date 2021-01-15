Uranus will be seen more easily next week

The seventh planet in the Solar System, Uranus will be easily visible next week. According to NASA, it will be possible to see one of the “ice giants” through binoculars or telescopes on the night of January 20 – next Wednesday.

The observation tip was released in a recent newsletter from the US government agency on YouTube. The video also provided instructions on how to more easily spot the blue planet.

For those interested in observing Uranus, NASA advises to wait for the sun to set and look for the crescent moon a few hours after dark. Next, the person must find Mars, a reddish-orange glow just above Earth’s natural satellite.

“So, scan Mars towards the moon and you should find Uranus’ bluish disk,” explains the space agency’s bulletin.

Brief curiosities about Uranus

Known for being the planet with the coldest atmosphere, Uranus has an average temperature of -220ºC. Another striking feature is the unpleasant odor due to the hydrogen sulfide that is found in its clouds.

Discovered by English astronomer William Herschel in March 1781, the star with 13 rings around it helped to expand the borders of the Solar System. As well, it was the first planet discovered using a telescope.

Finally, the name Uranus is a tribute to the Greek God of heaven, father of Cronos (Saturn) and grandfather of Zeus (Jupiter). In this way, he is the only one of the stars who did not receive a title inspired directly by a Roman God.