After giving the #1 Crimson Tide everything they could handle in Week 2, the Texas Longhorns found themselves locked in a battle with UTSA at the half.

Per Shehan Jeyaraja from CBS Sports: “UTSA just scored with a double pass. UTSA leads Texas 17-7. In football. In Austin.”

Since then, the Longhorns have been fighting to start a relationship at the age of 17, but the victory is far from a lock for Steve Sarkisian’s team.

Both schools are really neck and neck in almost all major categories. But UT is hoping to maintain some of its positive momentum in the second half after the last 10 points.

With all the craziness we’ve already seen at the start of the college football season, Texas may well leave DCR-Texas Memorial Stadium 1-2 if they don’t put together two quarters of good football.