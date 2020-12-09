Uploaded images show Amenadiel may die

DB Woodside plays Lucifer’s angelic brother, Amenadiel. Woodside’s co-star Rachael Harris posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot fans are beginning to suspect that Amenadiel’s life may be in danger.

Amenadiel had a very important role to play at the end of Lucifer season 5, part one, where Amenadiel and psychologist Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) learned that their son, Charlie, was a full human being.

Before, he and Linda had believed that Charlie was part human and part heavenly, but they were proven wrong. In a moment of rage, Ameandial froze time on Earth, and only celestial beings were able to move on Lucifer.

However, his stalled time saw the untimely arrival of Lucifer’s evil brother, Michael (Tom Ellis). He had joined forces with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and the four of them got into a brutal fight

Episode nine of Lucifer’s fifth season is titled ‘Family Dinner’ and will see God sit down with Lucifer, Michael, and potentially Amenadiel and Maze to discover their differences.

However, fans are concerned that Amenadiel may not make it out of season five alive and may return to heaven after her co-star Rachael Harris posted troubling behind-the-scenes photos.

Lucifer fans will know that Amenadiel is also immortal, but supernatural weapons can damage him. Rachel Harris posted a photo of her character Linda Martin crying in Lucifer’s arms, who seems very concerned.

Actress Rachel Harris captioned the post questioning “What happened here? You will see when 5B comes out ”so fans are more and more impatient to know what the second half of Lucifer season 5 will be.



