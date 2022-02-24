Upload: Season 2 Gets A Trailer Full Of News; Watch!

Upload: This Wednesday (23), Amazon Prime Video released a never-before-seen trailer for Season 2 of Upload. The comedy created by Greg Daniels, also famous for Parks and Recreation and Space Force, will have new episodes available from March 11 this year on streaming.

And as the footage from the video evidences, Lakeview’s digital afterlife will have some very fun news. In addition to casinos and talking dogs, one must also be aware of the virtual babies that may come along the way.

You can check out the full trailer below!

Mixing hilarious situations with science fiction, Upload proved, with its 1st season, to be a robust production, with its own style and a lot of comedy. The narrative addresses the early death of Nathan (played by Robbie Amell), who starts to live in a new reality, in which he is controlled by his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

However, little by little, he develops a more interesting relationship with Nora (Andy Allo), who is part of Lakeview’s customer service. The cast also includes the participation of Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Josh Banday, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Chris Williams, Owen Daniels, Andrea Rosen and William B. Davis.