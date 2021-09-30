Upload a stack of albums entitled ‘XOXO’, Jeon Somi Will Comeback?

Jeon Somi, the solo singer under the auspices of BLACKLABEL, made fans curious about his latest post on Instagram.

Through the post, you can see a pile of white and pink albums with black spots and the words ‘XOXO’.

‘Soon to be yours xoxo’ is the caption that Somi put in the post, making fans wonder if the girl born in Ontario, Canada will return with a new album.

Recently, Somi has also managed to hold her solo comeback with the song ‘DUMB DUMB’ which is getting a lot of attention and the choreography is viral and followed by many people.

What surprises will Somi share with fans?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUclPY_vsd2/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet