Uplay is now Ubisoft: changes name to Stadia and Luna

The French company announces the change of nomenclature of its service before its integration with Google and Amazon services; All the details.

Ubisoft has announced that Uplay +, the French company’s video game subscription service, will be renamed Ubisoft + for its integration with the cloud gaming services Stadia and Luna, from Google and Amazon, respectively. This has been announced by company officials through an official statement, along with the start of the beta phase of Luna scheduled for next November 10.

The game-on-demand service changes its name

Thus, Ubisoft + will be available next November 10 along with the Amazon Luna beta at a price of 14.99 euros per month, a new opportunity to access a complete catalog of the French company through the game in the cloud; For its part, Ubisoft + will also be available on Stadia, although in this case at the end of the year, on a date yet to be specified.

And it is that we remember that Ubisoft is carrying out important restructuring of its own digital infrastructures and online services, unifying some of them and facilitating access to its users. For example, the Uplay launcher for PC is renamed Ubisoft Connect along with Ubisoft Club, Ubisoft’s own rewards program. All this to receive the new generation with a better internal organization of its services, thus anticipating possible developments in the field of cross-play or shared video game ecosystems.

“This change is accompanied by a new multiplatform model, which will allow you to play from all the devices on which the game is available with a single subscription. Ubisoft + will take its first step with a beta available in the United States with Amazon Luna and Stadia. During this testing phase, players will enjoy Ubisoft games on all platforms and will take advantage of the cross-progression feature with upcoming releases, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ”, the company details in an official statement.



