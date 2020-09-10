Updating Windows can finally become a ‘safe’ task

Starting this month, Microsoft promises that Windows 10 updates will be simplified and improved. The company decided to include maintenance updates (servicing stack updates or SSUs) within the cumulative processes, which incorporate important changes to the system so that it can be modified.

With this, it is expected that updating Windows is more secure, avoiding those diverse problems that occur frequently after updates.

Previously, SSUs were installed separately, which could interrupt OS maintenance if any of them were missing. Now, present in a single package, the problem can be avoided – especially for IT professionals who supervise multiple machines. However, users of a single PC who wish to install news manually can still face the issue.

Anyway, it is expected that implementations managed by Windows 10 itself will be carried out with everything they need before they start – and, if nothing goes wrong this time, the novelty has everything to maintain the necessary stability to the equipment.

Simplifying processes

Aria Carley, Microsoft’s program manager, explains why the adaptation: “Our goal is for all IT administrators, whether they’re managing on-premises or in the cloud, to experience the simplicity of having a single cumulative monthly update to deploy, which includes the cumulative fixes for the month and appropriate service stack updates for that month, if applicable. ”

“We have listened to your comments and are taking action to provide a good experience for those who manage local monthly updates,” he adds.

