Updating the filming of the movie “Fast and Furious 10” brings great relief

Updates about the filming of Fast X should greatly ease the biggest concerns about the production of the upcoming sequel. Since its appearance in 2001 with the movie “Fast and Furious”, the “Fast and Furious” franchise has come an incredibly long way. Over the past two decades, every Fast and Furious movie has appeared in the franchise with new characters and elements, and its stories and actions have also evolved with each part. F9 continued the huge success of the Fast and Furious franchise, and work on the sequel began shortly after its release.

However, the production of Fast X was not without difficulties. Justin Lin’s departure from Fast X was sudden and shocking just a few days after filming began. This raised serious concerns about the future of the franchise, as Lin—the longest—serving director of the Fast and Furious franchise-was supposed to direct not only Fast and Furious X, but also Fast and Furious 11. Even though Lin’s departure seemed to put the franchise in an unstable position, a replacement was quickly confirmed in Louis Leterrier from The Incredible Hulk.

The Fast X shooting updates offered by Michelle Rodriguez at SDCC 2022 don’t just smooth over the worst fears about the sequel: they actually promise a bigger and better sequel than ever before. Rodriguez has been a key part of the franchise since the beginning, and her two decades of experience in “Fast and Furious” adds extra weight to her excitement about the film. Rodriguez praised the new director of “Fast and Furious X” Louis Leterrier, especially his energy and influence on the franchise, and this is an incredibly encouraging sign for the latest installment. Rodriguez also hinted that Leterrier is taking the franchise “where it hasn’t been yet,” which is an incredibly bold and intriguing statement for the Fast X story.

How Fast X can surpass the previous “Fast and Furious” movies

The fact that Leterrier was able to step in as soon as possible and not only keep the production afloat, but also attract the cast of Fast X to his side is an impressive feat. However, Rodriguez’s statement that the director will take the Fast and Furious franchise to new heights with Fast and Furious X is especially bold, since the escalation of the action of previous films is one of the most frequently used techniques of the franchise. Although “Fast and Furious” was inspired by real life, each sequel somehow raised the stakes, which led to the fact that its latest releases turned into grandiose action films that hardly resemble the original format of the street racing drama “Fast and Furious”. Furious. Fast X moving a franchise to new locations can be difficult simply because there are so few places the franchise hasn’t visited yet.

The idea that Leterrier will breathe new life into the franchise makes sense, and it is thanks to the new director’s vision that Fast X can become bigger than ever before. While the Fast and the Furious X movie should show the franchise’s changes—since it’s too late to properly return to its roots—Leterrier’s own style can affect the action in a way that has not yet been attempted in The Fast and the Furious. Leterrier’s previous works, including two films “The Transporter” and “The Illusion of Deception”, as well as “The Incredible Hulk”, give an interesting idea of the wide range of styles that a director can use. Leterrier, using the same thing in Fast X, will make the latest installment of the franchise feel new and exciting while remaining true to all its core elements. Regardless of how Leterrier achieves these changes, Rodriguez’s praise of the director seems to prove that Fast X is in safe hands.