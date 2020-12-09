Updated WordPress: Here is 5.6 ‘Simone’

WordPress is currently the infrastructure for many websites. The platform, which has addressed millions of people thanks to its easy installation and simple customizable design, finally came up with the update to WordPress 5.6 Simone. WordPress makes minor changes with each update and focuses on security vulnerabilities, this time offering fundamental changes.

WordPress 5.6 Simone update and what’s new

Let’s talk about the name Simone used in the new update of WordPress, which offers many updates at the point of vulnerability. Inspired by the successful artist, Nina Simone, known for her songs like “Feeling Good”, “Young, Gifted and Black” and “Four Women”, the company offers layout flexibility in this update. WordPress, which allows users to edit with or without code, wants users to be free with more tools.

With the new update, users who will encounter more block models will also have innovations for video subtitles. With this update, which allows easier subtitles to videos, things will get a little simpler.

The infrastructure, which includes different themes and equipped with new block patterns, makes customization easier in a short time. Focusing on putting accessibility in the center of the website in the default theme, the update also includes a new guideline.

For years, developers have been able to update WordPress automatically, now the update option has now been moved directly to the panel settings. In this way, it becomes possible to update manually. Innovations such as Application Passwords and REST API authentication, PHP 8 support and jQuery are also offered to users with this update.



