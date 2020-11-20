Update your iPhone to iOS 14.2.1 to fix these problems

Two weeks after the arrival of iOS 14.2, Apple releases a new update for the operating system of its iPhone: iOS 14.2.1, a minor update in this case aimed at solving a couple of bugs related to MMS messages and the lock screen .

According to Apple’s official notes, these are the problems that the patch solves:

Some MMS messages were not being received.

There were sound quality issues when using “Made for iPhone” headphones to listen to iPhone audio.

The locked screen stopped responding on the iPhone 12 mini.

How to update to iOS 14.2.1

What iPhone phones are compatible with iOS 14.2.1? Well, unlike the previous iOS 14.2 patch, which was intended for all models from the iPhone 6s of 2015 to the iPhone 12, the iOS 14.2.1 update is only for the 4 12 models: iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini. If you have one of these models, you should have already skipped the update notification. But if it hasn’t, here’s how you can search for it manually:

Plug in your device and connect it to the internet via Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings> General, then tap Software update.

Press Download and install.

If you get a message asking to remove apps temporarily because the software needs more space for the update, press Continue or Cancel. Later, iOS or iPadOS will reinstall the apps that have been removed to make the process easier.

To update now, click Install. Or you can tap Later and choose Install tonight or Remind me later. If you hit Install tonight, just plug the device into a power outlet before going to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.

If asked, enter your access code.



