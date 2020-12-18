Update to version 84 to fix vulnerabilities in Firefox

The Firefox and Firefox ESR browsers, and the ‘open source’ Thunderbird email client. Do you use any or all three tools from the Mozilla company? If the answer is yes, then it is your turn to update them, as they have just received patches to address various security vulnerabilities that Mozilla has found and patched.

Update Firefox

According to INCIBE, several vulnerabilities have been corrected, one of them critical in the Firefox, Firefox ESR web browsers and the Thunderbird mail client. The vulnerability classified as critical could allow, in certain circumstances, through operations carried out with data of type BigInt (numerical data), to obtain the information stored in memory and that has not been used, which translates into the possibility that a cybercriminal can read such information and use it to perform other malicious activities.

Therefore, Mozilla has released several security updates aimed at fixing these security flaws. The first thing you should do is check if you have this version in the case of the Mozilla tools you use:

Firefox 84

Firefox ESR 78.6

Thunderbird 78.6

You can check the current version of your Firefox browser by selecting the upper right button menu> help> about Firefox. And to check the version of the Thunderbird mail client select the upper right button menu> help> about Thunderbird. If you have the versions above, no problem. But if you are below, you should update now.

By default, all tools update automatically. In case this feature is not enabled, it is recommended to do so. To do this, follow these steps:

– Firefox: menu> options> general> Firefox updates> install updates automatically

– Thunderbird: menu> options> general> updates> install updates automatically



