Update to Shrink the Size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s update 1.28 has been released. This update, which allows game content to be removed, includes better stability for PC gamers and fixes for various issues. So how will the size of the game be reduced with this update?

In a news we shared with you yesterday, we talked about the details of the 1.28 code update that will be presented to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. According to first-hand information, this update allowed extra content in the game to be removed. In particular, PC gamers could reduce the size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with this update. This update is now available for download.

If you also own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you can install this update right now and reduce the size of the game according to your preferences. In this context, it is necessary to state that the only mode you cannot remove is “Call of Duty: Warzone”. Now, if you want, you can even remove Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s single player mode from your computer.

The most important feature of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update is undoubtedly the ability to reduce the game size. However, the update also brings various innovations for PC users. Increasing the stability of the game, the company eliminated the crash problem, which can be experienced at the 45th or higher tiers, especially in the battle royale mode. In this way, a better experience is offered to players.

When we look at the update notes, we see that the two weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone are rebalanced. In this context, the minimum damage of the Kar98 is increased, while the minimum damage of the SP-R 208 is reduced. In addition, most of the bugs that occur in different locations in the game have been fixed with the 1.28 update.

How will you reduce the size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?

After making the last update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you will probably try to reduce its size before entering the game. So how do you do that?

Make sure the update is complete and the game is closed.

After running Battle.net Launcher, select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Access the “Options” menu at the top left.

You will see a sub-menu called “Modify Install” or “Modify Installation”. Access this submenu.

Click the button you will see as “Game Content” or “Game Content”. Then use the “Modify Install” option again.

In the menu that opens, remove the ticked parts of the game content you want to be removed.

Wait for the content to be removed after you approve the transaction.



