Update support from Google to Android devices

A new step has been taken regarding update support criticized by Android users. With Google Project Treble, Android devices with Qualcomm processors will be supported for longer updates.

Google will provide update support for Android devices

The innovation that comes with the Snapdragon 888 will make it easier for smartphone manufacturers to update it, as it also offers update support for flagship models to mid-segment and entry-level devices. The collaboration will simplify the framework system that needs to be developed by chip manufacturers. In this way, companies will be able to publish more updates to their users.

Stating that the developed system will not provide an update guarantee for any company, the authorities underlined that the update support is also dependent on the smartphone manufacturers.

Project Treble supported Snapdragon models will be able to receive 4 major Android updates and up to 4 years of security updates. Considering that most Android devices receive an average of 2 years of updates, the developed platform will be able to stay up to date for a longer period of time. Google has collaborated with Qualcomm. The project, which will enable devices with Snapdragon processors to receive updates more easily, will unfortunately not include older generation processors.



