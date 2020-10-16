Update signals are here for Google Play!

The end of the road appeared for Google Play Music. It turned out to be unplugged earlier. Now it is about to leave its place to the YouTube Music app. While waiting for the process to be completed at the end of this month, a major update may come for the Android app market Google Play.

Is Google Play going back to the old days with the update?

Google Play was once an app market where you can only find apps. The Android application market, which has served for a long time under the name Play Store, is now giving signals to go back to its old days.

First, after the Google Play Music app is nearing its end, now Google Books and Google Movies apps seem to be in danger. It is thought that the application called Movies and TV will be replaced by the Google TV application. It was recently found in the Google Play source codes of the Google TV application in question.

According to the latest information, Google Play is experimenting with an interface that changes the drop-down menu called the hamburger menu. The interesting thing is that the books application is completely removed in this interface. Google is constantly updating the app market to make it more user-oriented. However, according to the claims, Google is after a radical change after a long time.

So if this information circulating in the backstage is real, Google Play can only revert to the Android app market function as it was in the old days. So what do you think, do you use the books and movies apps in Google Play? We are waiting your comments.



