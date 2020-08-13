Update resolves “missing” photos in OnePlus gallery app

When camera is one of the most admired aspects on a cell phone, it is mandatory that the native gallery app also provides a good experience.

OnePlus has faced problems in the last few months with its solution, but well, it is already providing corrections: in fact, last month some users were already receiving an update that solved the problem that caused images to mysteriously disappear from the native app, taking the the user to imagine that he had lost the records.

This caused some to migrate to third-party applications, and aiming not only to bring this audience back – but also to offer a complete solution by itself – OnePlus released a patch that not only hid the missing images, but implements new features.

The update, now in August, is being released to all users affected by the problem, and brings back the editing of slow-motion videos. In addition, it became possible to edit videos recorded in Ultra HD 60 FPS by the gallery’s native application, which previously had this annoying restriction.

Finally, the update brings great practicality for those who have a OnePlus TV: the possibility of playing the display of images from the cell phone directly to the device, without the need to navigate through the TV to the necessary application.

Remember, another manufacturer that improved the experience involving the camera was Samsung. She, on the one hand, did not touch her gallery, but the interface for captures was optimized with One UI 2.5, bringing back important functions and other news, for now only available on the Galaxy Note 20 and other releases in the second half.



