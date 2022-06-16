Update of the Hulk Hogan Biopic Shared by Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth offers a less than encouraging account of his Hulk Hogan biopic. Hemsworth has been playing Thor, the God of Thunder, in the MCU since 2011. In 2019, it became known that he would be playing another prominent character, as it was announced that he would play the lead role in a Netflix biopic about legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan directed by the Joker. Todd Phillips is at the helm.

Hogan, of course, became a major wrestling star in the 1980s, when the then WWF turned into a major force in the entertainment industry. Hogan would later become a reality TV star and a figure of controversy as he became embroiled in various scandals, including the infamous lawsuit that shut down the Gawker website. Despite Hogan’s complicated legacy, Hemsworth seems keen to get to work portraying the famed wrestler known for his over-the-top persona and biceps of a 24-inch python. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much news lately about the status of Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan biopic, although there was a bit of a stir last June when the actor was spotted with unusually huge hands, leading fans to assume he was getting in shape to portray the massive Hogan.

However, it now seems that fans should slow down in their excitement about Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan. Appearing with wrestler journalist Chris Van Vliet to promote his new film “Spider’s Head”, Hemsworth offered to update the biopic about Hulk Hogan and pointed out that things are not very good in the project at the moment. He said (via CBR):

“I think Todd Phillips is busy working on Joker 2, and I haven’t done any other films. All of this is in conversation and development, and, as in many other cases, in order for this to happen, a lot must come together. But I don’t have 24-inch pythons… yet.”

Indeed, he announced that Hulk Hogan’s director Todd Phillips is currently busy on a somewhat more high-profile project “Joker 2”, which should unite Lady Gaga with Joaquin Phoenix in a musical interpretation of the Joker and Harley Quinn couple. Meanwhile, Hemsworth has several irons on fire, as one would expect from a star of his magnitude. Both “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Spider’s Head” are completed, but he also has an upcoming “Evacuation 2” and, of course, he’s currently hard at work on George Miller’s “Furiosa,” in which the eternal good guy Hemsworth will play the main villain. And, of course, there are other undeclared and unregistered projects in which Hemsworth is also involved.

Overall, it seems that Hulk Hogan is not currently a priority for either Hemsworth or Phillips, as both are engaged in larger projects. But Hemsworth’s remarks certainly give the impression that he still wants to pump up his pythons and play Hulk Hogan if things work out the way he hopes. Perhaps the more important question is whether the world really wants a biopic about Hulk Hogan, given his current status in the culture. People of a certain age undoubtedly have nostalgic feelings about having grown up as fans of the Hulkster and his wrestling exploits. But Hulk Hogan also has a lot of other baggage that can be difficult to handle in any honest biopic.