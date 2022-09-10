Update Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall updates the combat system, adds a new story campaign and much more

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall has received an extensive redesign, complete with new features, an all-new story campaign, and an entirely new combat system. Game of Thrones fans will be able to collect many of their favorite characters to build squads and compete or cooperate with one another.

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall was first released back in 2020, a year after the acclaimed HBO series aired its controversial finale. Despite the backlash surrounding the show’s conclusion, the Game of Thrones franchise has expanded into numerous other media, including the mobile games market. Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall originally featured a “war chess” style combat system where units could move around on a grid, although the actual depth of this combat system left reviewers somewhat disappointed as considerations such as flanking and rear attacks were absent. Two years after its release, Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall has undergone a significant rework, essentially transforming into a new game.

One of the most important changes to Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall is the revamp of its combat system. The war chess grid mechanic has been removed in favor of a straightforward turn-based squad tactics system, a gameplay style that will be comfortably familiar to gamers who have played mobile titles such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Marvel Strike Force, or Disney Mirrorverse. Each character has a set of special abilities on a cooldown along with their basic attack, making team synergy and careful planning especially important when organizing a squad and executing strategies.

The new campaign storyline takes place 48 years before the events of the Game of Thrones series. Lord Commander Brynden Rivers has disappeared beyond the Wall, requiring players to venture out and discover what happened to Lord Rivers. Along the way, players will collect both new and familiar Game of Thrones characters, level them up, and progress the storyline. Characters such as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Melisandre, and Jaime Lannister are all featured, each with their own special abilities. Players can assemble multiple squads in order to tackle various content, from co-op boss battles to a variety of PVP settings.

The rework appears to address many of the previous criticisms of Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, introducing a more streamlined and satisfying combat system along with more interactions with other players. This mobile game should be a handy time killer as fans wait for the next House of the Dragon episodes to come out.

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall is available on Mobile.