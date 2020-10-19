Update for Samsung’s old flagship has arrived!

The One UI 2.5 update, which the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 family recently reached through the update, is now being distributed for the Samsung Galaxy S9 family.

Samsung Galaxy S9 One UI 2.5 update released

The One UI interface update, which was launched simultaneously with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra and the Android 10 operating system, has recently reached the Galaxy S20 family.

An expected model was finally added to the update period. The distribution of the new One UI version has begun for Samsung’s old flagship Galaxy S9 family.

One UI update brings wireless DeX support that came into our lives with Note 20 models. With this support, the Galaxy S20 family can turn into a computer on TVs supported by wireless connection. At the same time, this update has improved camera features.

If you own a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus, you can download the One UI update wirelessly by tapping the Download and install option in the phone’s Settings> Software update menu. If the update is not visible, you may not have accessed it yet due to regional distribution effect.



