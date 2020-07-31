Update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 10.3.5

While the current flagships of the Chinese company, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, started to receive the update for OxygenOS 10.5.11 – which introduced them to the Google security patch for the month of July, in addition to some interesting new details, such as some customized watch options – the 2018 models, OnePlus 6 and 6T have just been covered with the 10.3.5 version of the personalized interface.

With this update, users of both models can expect some bug fixes well known to fans of the device, such as the black screen that appears when opening the logkit, among others.

In the improvement sector, the software frees up better management of RAM memory and system stability. In addition, the Android security patch was also released for the latest version, for the month of July, while the GMS package was updated for May.

In addition, the devices have also received proper support for wireless connection with OnePlus Buds headphones.

Check out the full changelog of the update:

Optimized RAM management;

Newly adapted OnePlus Buds: easier to take advantage of the wireless connection;

Fixed crash issue when browsing Chrome;

Fixed the problem of black screen when opening the logkit;

Improved system stability and general bugs fixed;

Android security patch updated for July 2020;

GMS package updated to May 2020.

This update comes about seven months after both models received the last update, which was for version 10.3.1



