Update for critical Windows vulnerabilities is here!

Many critical Windows vulnerabilities reported to Microsoft last month have been resolved with the update released yesterday. A total of 87 new vulnerabilities have been addressed, including two critical remote code execution (RCE) bugs in Windows TCP / IP and Microsoft Outlook.

11 of the fixed Windows vulnerabilities are listed as critical

Of these critical Windows vulnerabilities, 11 are listed as critical and 75 as important. These errors affected Windows itself, Office and Office services, Web applications, Visual Studio, Azure functions, .NET Framework and Microsoft Dynamics. According to Microsoft, in order for an attacker to exploit and attack the RCE vulnerability in the TCP / IP stack to execute arbitrary code on the target client or server, it must send specially crafted ICMPv6 Router Ad packets to the Windows PC.

McAfee security experts say that through these vulnerabilities, hackers can attack a vulnerable computer without any human interaction. With this attack, it is thought that a chain attack can be launched on Windows computers with the same version. With the update, these problems have been solved.

Microsoft strongly recommends that users keep their systems up to date. To install the latest security updates, you can make your system get the latest updates, if they come, by pressing the Start button> Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates from here.



