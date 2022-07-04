Update Final Fantasy 14 Buried Memories 6.2 adds new quests and more

The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy 14 was a huge success for Square Enix. As a result, it became one of the games with the highest rating last year, and many players had to wait in line for hours to log in. game time for all users affected by the issues.

Final Fantasy 14 gets a new addition every couple of years. In between these expansions, Square Enix releases free updates that add major story quests and other types of new content. Patch 6.1 for Final Fantasy 14 was released on April 12 earlier this year, and although the developer has released small updates, many fans are probably waiting for the next big release of content. Square Enix’s latest live broadcast revealed more information about what players can expect from patch 6.2, and announced an established release window for this update.

Patch 6.2 for Final Fantasy 14 called Buried Memories is released at the end of August, more than 4 months after the previous update. The last email from the producer on the air confirmed that the “Buried Memories” update for Final Fantasy 14 contains a lot of new content, including story missions, side quests, equipment and raids, as well as a completely new feature.

The story of Hydaelin and Zodiac ended in Endwalker, and patch 6.1 marked the beginning of a new saga in Final Fantasy 14. The 6.2 update will probably build on this and continue to tease the next main story arc. It also comes with a new dungeon called The Fell Court of Troia, as well as a challenge. As for the endgame content, new raids will be added to Buried Memories at both normal and wild difficulty levels.

In recent years, the Final Fantasy 14 development team has been making changes to the old content, and this continues in Update 6.2. It will present further alterations of the main scenario, including turning the “Steps of Faith” test into a single quest battle. Minor updates will follow patch 6.2 and bring more significant additions, such as dungeon variants, which will appear in Update 6.25.

In addition to battle-related content, the 6.2 update for Final Fantasy 14 adds the long-awaited Island Sanctuary game mode. This gives players access to a huge island where they can collect materials and take care of animals. Users are also allowed to invite friends and members of a free company to their island. Considering all the new content, fans of Final Fantasy 14 will have something to do when the 6.2 update is released next month.

Final Fantasy 14 is already available for PC, PS4 and PS5.