Update brings new features to Google Pixel series

It offers new features to its users with the latest software update for the Google Pixel series. In addition to offering new features, the internet giant also improves some of its existing features.

The first of the new features to be introduced is called “Hold for Me”. This feature on Pixel 5 can now be used on Pixel 3 and above devices. While users are held by the person on the other end of the line during a call, Pixel will take over the waiting job. The user will be notified automatically when the other person returns.

Another new feature is Extreme Battery Saver (Advanced Battery Protection). This feature puts some limits on the Pixel series phone and only allows basic functions to save power.

Another new power saving feature introduced is Adaptive Battery. The feature in question was previously encountered by users on Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. This feature, which detects that users will somehow miss their next charge, makes some optimizations behind the scenes to increase battery life. Adaptive Charging feature also protects the battery by dynamically controlling the charging speed.

Adaptive Connection feature is added to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G with the update. Thanks to this feature, the phone can switch between 5G or 4G connections depending on the application used. For example, while using 4G while surfing the internet or texting, 5G comes into play while watching videos.

With the update, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will provide a more accurate GPS service for pedestrians. In this way, the location of the users can be determined more accurately. The phone will be able to detect which side of the road the user is on. This feature will be available in certain countries at first.

In the Duo screen sharing feature, screen sharing can now be made with more than one person. Wireless network or 5G connection will be used for this.

With the update, the Photos application in the Pixel series is also renewed. Presets presented in the suggestions section will be supported by automatic learning within the framework of users’ editing processes.

Google Pixel series will adjust its sound according to the environment

Adaptive Sound feature will be able to change the sound coming out of Pixel’s speakers according to the surrounding conditions. The phone, which will analyze the ambient sound, will adjust the sound output according to the environment.

The Google Pixel series will now be able to create a playlist of songs known for the Now Playing feature. This list will be able to be imported directly to YouTube Music.



