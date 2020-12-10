Update brings marriages with characters of the same genre

This Thursday (09), the game Ragnarök Online received a very special update and full of news. One of the most important additions was something that his fans had been waiting for some time: the possibility of same-sex characters marriages.

This change in the marriage system was obviously one of the biggest demands of the Ragnarök Online community and it was finally fulfilled. Now, anyone who wants to marry Doram characters of the same sex or race must go to the city of Lasagna and pay a fee of 1,500,000 zeny.

It is also necessary to have a pair of Diamond Rings, the bride and groom must wear the Tuxedo and the brides must wear the Wedding Dress. With everything prepared, just perform the ceremony with the NPC Arcobaleno.

Once married, the characters will be able to adopt first class apprentices or characters, as well as gain a series of unique skills. Among these skills are:

Miss You: teleports your spouse online to the same location as you. It costs 10% SP.

Eternal Love: regenerates 10% of the spouse’s maximum SP. It costs 10% SP.

True Love: regenerates 10% of the spouse’s maximum HP. It costs 10% HP.

Happily Ever After: relive a relative with 30% of max HP. It does not work if the target is the Cursed property.

In Family: teleports all family members on the same map to you. Family members must be in the same group.

Apart from that wonderful addition, there are other new features in this game update. Now, the characters from the expanded classes – Ninjas, Punisher and Taekwons – can be adopted. Before, it was only possible to adopt characters from the regular classes, such as Swordsmen, Archers, Thieves, Wizards, Merchants and Novices or Apprentices.



