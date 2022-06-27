Upcoming WWE Events: Money in the Bank, SummerSlam 2022 and more

The best Peacock deals for today

Have you heard the old saying that the only guarantees in life are death and taxes? Well, you can add WWE’s premium live broadcasts (formerly known as pay-per-views) to this list, as the sports entertainment company is going to keep producing big shows despite all of Vince McMahon’s behind-the-scenes drama. But seriously, nothing can stop the biggest wrestling promotion in the world from putting on a show (just look at what the company did during the COVID-19 pandemic), and 2022 doesn’t look any different. , with a list of upcoming WWE events.

Below is a breakdown of each WWE Premium live event that will take place on the WWE network on Peacock for a year and beyond…

Money in the bank – July 2, 2022

Although they are not part of the “Big Four” (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series), “Money in the Bank” has become one of the company’s most notable events in more than a decade since joining the WWE calendar in 2010. The 2022 event, which will take place on Saturday, July 2, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, promises to be as exciting as the previous ones.

The upcoming WWE event will be marked by two “Money in the Bank” rating matches (one for the male cast, the other for the female cast). Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey, undisputed WWE team champions The Usos and USA Theory champion will defend their titles during the event.

SummerSlam – July 30 , 2022

For the first time in the 35-year history of the event, SummerSlam 2022 will be held in July (usually the second half of August), when a large-scale show will begin on Saturday, July 30, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, this will be only the second recording in the history of the show to take place at an open-air stadium (SummerSlam 1992 was held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The only announced fight at the moment is the undisputed universal WWE champion Roman Raines against the returning Brock Lesnar in the “Last Survivor” match for all gold. It seems that the two old enemies will continue their common history a little more.

WWE Clash at the Castle — September 3, 2022

For the first time in almost 20 years, WWE will host a major live event from the United Kingdom when the WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales (the company’s last premium live event from the UK). there was an uprising in June 2003). The event will also be the first stadium show organized by WWE in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

At the moment, no matches have been announced, but there is a high probability (apart from injury) that Drew McIntyre will play a prominent role, given that he is in the spotlight on the advertising poster and in other media preceding the event.

Extreme Rules — October 8, 2022

Definitely one of the most painful events on the WWE calendar every year, Extreme Rules will take place on Saturday, October 8, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the 2019 taping took place earlier, as well as other well-known shows.

Nothing has been announced about Extreme Rules 2022 at the moment, but expect to hear a lot more as we approach the fall months.

Crown Jewel – November 5, 2022

Since 2018, WWE has been hosting a series of super shows from Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. This partnership will continue this fall when WWE brings the latest installment of the Crown Jewel series to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5.

Although the stadium and match lists have not yet been announced, the Crown Jewel shows (and other events hosted by WWE in Saudi Arabia) were large-scale, and high-profile matches often involve the main stars of yesterday and today. as non-WWE athletes and celebrities entering the ring.

Survivor Series — November 26 , 2022

The final “Big Four” of the year, Survivor Series, will take place on Saturday, November 26, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. One of the company’s longest-running and most popular events, Survivor Series, has given wrestling fans countless wonderful moments over the years, ranging from infamous incidents such as the “Montreal Fuck” to the debut of icons such as The Undertaker, The Rock and the Shield. . And maybe this year this Thanksgiving tradition will continue.

Be sure to check the latest information about Survivor Series 2022 and various matches on the eve of the fan-favorite event.