Upcoming Horror Movies: All Horror Movies That Will Be Released in 2022 And Later

Attention, horror lovers, at the moment we are experiencing a terrifying but exciting revival of the genre. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore, and screamers are welcome all year round, and fortunately, we are planning to release many chilling horror films in the next few years. Whether it’s the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist, or the original Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan horror stories, there are plenty of upcoming horror films to prepare for.

It is confirmed that a whole line of horror games is available for viewing from today, until the end of the year and beyond. There’s still a lot of things ahead that haven’t made it to the calendar yet. Watch upcoming horror movies here:

Lair – October 28 , 2022

Neil Marshall, director of the 2019 Hellboy and 2005 Descent films, presented a film about creatures that is being released in theaters and on VOD just in time for the Halloween season in The Lair. The film tells the story of an Air Force pilot, Lieutenant Kate Sinclair, played by Charlotte Kirk, who finds refuge in an abandoned bunker after her car was fired upon in Afghanistan. While in the bunker, she finds a deadly artificial biological weapon, half human, half alien, which awakens before her eyes.

Devil’s Prey — October 28, 2022

This supernatural horror film “The Devil’s Prey”, formerly called “The Devil’s Light”, tells the story of a 25-year—old nun who believes that exorcism is her highest calling. Unfortunately for her, the sisters are not allowed to perform them themselves. She decides to take her desires into her own hands when she finds someone to banish, but eventually encounters a demonic force mysteriously linked to her own past. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen and Ben Cross starred in this terrifying film, which will be released in this creepy season instead of the previous release in early 2022.

Run, dear, run — October 28, 2022

The world premiere of the film “Run, Darling, Run” by Blumhouse, which had its world premiere earlier at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, will finally take place this fall on Amazon Prime. The film stars Charlie’s Angels and Ella Balinska from Resident Evil as a single mother named Cherie, who goes on a blind date with a man named Ethan (Pilou Asbeck from Game of Thrones), who turns sour. Shari has to escape from a date on foot through the streets of Los Angeles. The film will be available on Amazon Prime.

Wendell and Wilde – October 28 , 2022

After the summer release of Nope, Jordan Peele has an additional horror project for 2022 called Wendell & Wild, which is due out this October, according to Netflix. This time, Peel brought his longtime partner Key with him & Peele Keegan-Michael Key, who wrote the script and played the main role with him. Wendell & Wild is a frame—by-frame animation project about two demon brothers who must fight their archenemy, a nun named Sister Helly and her two teenage Goths Kat and Raul.

The Friendship Game – November 11 , 2022

Kaya’s Cobra List Peyton leads the cast of “The Friendship Game,” a horror film that tells the story of a group of teenagers who find a strange object that tests their friendship in increasingly confusing and violent ways. The film will be released in cinemas and VOD simultaneously in November this year.

Menu – November 18, 2022

The Menu, a horror comedy starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Rafe Fiennes and John Leguizamo, will be shown in cinemas. The film tells the story of a young couple (Taylor-Joy and Holt) who go to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant run by a famous chef (Fiennes) and treat his food as conceptual art. While the couple stays on the island, they will learn surprises related to the culinary experience. Watch a video review of The Menu from CinemaBlend directly from TIFF.

Nanny – November 23 , 2022

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the Amazon Studios and Blumhouse film will be in theaters and Amazon Prime this fall. The film tells about an unregistered Senegalese nanny Aisha (Anna Diop), who works in Manhattan for a rich couple. However, Aisha’s past comes to the surface when something disturbing begins to invade her dreams and reality.

Bones and everything — November 23, 2022

After a bright premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the directors of “Call Me by Your Name” Luca Guadagnino and Timothy Chalamet reunite to create a romantic horror film about growing up called “Bones and all that.” The film tells about young cannibal lovers named Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Shalamet), who go on a trip to America in the 80s.

Play Dead — December 1 , 2022

In the last month of 2022, Play Dead will be released with the participation of such characters as “Pretty Liars: Bailey Madison” from “Original Sin” and Jerry O’Connell from Sliders. The horror thriller tells about a criminology student who fakes her own death in order to get into the morgue and get evidence related to the crime in which her brother is involved. However, once she gets to the morgue, she discovers that it is a cover for the horrors at the hand of his coroner. The film was directed by Patrick Lussier, who previously worked on My Bloody Valentine and Drive Angry.

M3GAN — January 6 , 2023

James Wan is well known for being involved in the creation of modern horror hits in the Conjuring universe, and more recently in Malignant. At the beginning of 2023, M3GAN uses the original story of the director and the script of Akela Cooper. The sci-fi horror film tells the story of a robot named Gemma (played by Allison Williams from Get Out), who develops a realistic doll that will become a child’s best companion and a parent’s best ally. When Gemma gets custody of her orphaned niece, she decides to activate her M3GAN prototype, which leads to horrific consequences. The film will be released in theaters.

Pale Blue Eye – January 6, 2023

At the beginning of the year, a Gothic horror project with Christian Bale in the title role is on the way. “Pale Blue Eye” is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name, telling about a veteran detective named August Landor (Bale), who investigates a series of murders with the help of Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). Also among the cast will be Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall. The film will be released in limited release on December 23, and will appear on Netflix in January.

True Ghost — January 6, 2023

In January of this year, “The Real Ghost” will be released, which tells the story of the first exorcism shown on television on NBC in 1971. We are talking about a couple Ed and Marsha Becker (played by the actor from “Very Strange Cases” Jamie Campbell Bower and the actress of “Starlight for Boys” Erin Moriarty), who buy a house inhabited by a family who lived and died there. They agree to broadcast the exorcism on television, but although the broadcast is a success, the ghosts do not disappear with it, but only worsen.

The last voyage of the Demeter is January 27, 2023.

Andre Ovredal, director of the 2019 film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, is shooting another horror film called Demeter’s Last Journey. The film is based on one chapter from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel about Dracula. The action takes place on a Russian schooner called “Demeter” and tells in detail about the events happening to her crew, who are haunted every night by a terrifying presence on a ship going from the Carpathians to London. The main roles in the film were played by Corey Hawkins from “Heights” and David Dastmalchian from “Suicide Squad”.

Undesirable – January 27 , 2023

Irish filmmaker John Wright brings ghosts to his region with the film “Unwanted”. Hannah John-Kamen from “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and Douglas Booth from “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” play Londoners who have decided to escape from urban life to rural Ireland. However, there are bloodthirsty goblins hiding in the surrounding forests and so on. “Unwanted” looks like a funny but scary horror movie that is worth looking forward to.

Knock on the hut – February 3, 2023

M. Night Shyamalan’s next film was described as a horror film about a home invasion set during the apocalypse. It will star Dave Batista from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Jonathan Groff from “Mind Hunter” and Rupert Grint from “Harry Potter”. “Knock in the hut” will be another original film from the creator of the trilogy “Sixth Sense” and “Glass”.

Cocaine Bear – February 24 , 2023

Elizabeth Banks’ next project as a director after working on “Perfect Voice 2” and “Charlie’s Angels” was a film called “Cocaine Bear”, yes… “Cocaine Bear”. The name actually speaks for itself, given that we are talking about a drug dealer whose plane crashed with a bunch of cocaine and was eaten by a bear. The film, which is expected to hit theaters, stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta.

Scream 6 — March 31 , 2023

The Scream franchise finally returned in a big way in early 2022 with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette among the cast, which also had several new faces. After “Scream” was well received and grossed huge box office, the films will continue with the same crew, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Basik. It will pick up where the recent movie “Scream” left off and tell about the Carpenter sisters, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, as they leave Woodsboro along with the characters of Mason Gooding and Jasmine Savoy Brown. Neve Campbell is not expected to return.

Renfield – April 14 , 2023

Nicolas Cage will play Count Dracula in the dark comedy horror film “Renfield”. The main character is a vampire henchman, played by Nicholas Holt. The film tells how Renfield gets a new life when he falls in love with a traffic controller named Rebecca Quincy (Aquafina). Also among the actors are Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shore Agdashloo and Bess Rouse. The film will be directed by Chris McKay from The Tomorrow War.

The Rise of the Sinister Dead — April 21, 2023

Sam Raimi’s “Sinister Dead” franchise will live on with the upcoming film “The Sinister Dead: Uprising,” written and directed by newcomer director Lee Cronin. It is reported that the film tells about two separated sisters who reunite, but then they are quickly met by flesh-possessed demons, against whom they must survive. This will be the fifth film “The Sinister Dead”, which will be released in theaters in the spring of 2023.

Insidious July 5 – 7 , 2023

The fifth film “Astral” is on the way, Patrick Wilson will again play his role of Scott Tims, and will also direct the film itself, having shot the film for the first time. The horror film is based on an original story by the director of the 2020 film The Invisible Man, Lee Whannell. Ty Simpkins will once again play Dalton Lambert going to college, and Rose Byrne will once again play Renai Lambert.

The Haunted Mansion — August 11, 2023

So obviously we don’t expect it to be a full-fledged horror movie, given that it’s based on a Disneyland attraction more like happy ghosts, but we had to include that. Disney will again adapt the creepy favorite with a stellar cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Jared Leto as the Ghost from the Hatbox and many other stars such as Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, LaCkey Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish. , Winona Ryder and Rosario Dawson. “The Haunted Mansion” will be in theaters this summer.

Nun 2 — September 8 , 2023

“The Nun” of 2018 will be continued in 2023 by the director of “The Spell: The Devil made Me Do It” by Michael Chavez based on a script by Akela Cooper from Malignant. The film will return Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Bonnie Aarons as a nun and Storm Reed as a newcomer to the cast. It’s nice to hear that James Wan’s “The Spell” universe continues to expand.

The Exorcist – October 13, 2023

David Gordon Green, Universal and Blumhouse Productions are teaming up again after the Halloween trilogy to return to the famous exorcist films. Like Halloween, this movie will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 film. It will again star Ellen Burstyn alongside Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr. It is reported that this will be the first act of another horror trilogy.

Saw 10 – 27 October 2023

Although there are very few details about this project, Lionsgate announced that the tenth film “Saw” is scheduled for October 2023. this movie.

A quiet place: Day one — March 8, 2024

John Krasinski has successfully created an intriguing and frightening world in which humanity must remain silent in order to survive against the aliens inhabiting the Earth. After “A Quiet Place, Part 2” became a theatrical hit, another film “A Quiet Place” will appear in the pandemic in 2023. to what we imagine will plunge into the origins of the invasion. The third film “A Quiet Place” from the main franchise is expected in 2025.

So many horror movies that will be thrilled with this year and the years to come! Stay tuned to CinemaBlend to learn more about the premiere dates of the 2022 films and upcoming 2023 films, as well as news and updates about these upcoming films.