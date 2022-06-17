Upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Movies should Open New Video Games

After years of waiting for Avatar fans: The Last Airbemder finally has something to wait for. While some may have been looking forward to the upcoming live TV show from Netflix, most fans have been waiting to see what the newly created Avatar Studios has up its sleeve. Now it has become known that three animated films are currently in production, the action of which takes place in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. Although little is known about the story these films will tell, they will undoubtedly open a new era for the classic animation world.

Despite the fact that the Avatar series has always proven itself well on television, it has struggled to leave a mark on the video game industry. The world of Avatar seems perfect for a video game franchise based on it, but it hasn’t had much success so far. Fans of the franchise would like to be able to control their favorite avatars and change all the elements, the industry is simply obliged to provide them. These new movies will usher in a new era for the show, so maybe it’s time for a new era of Avatar games.

Avatar Doesn’t have the Best track record of video games

Over the years Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra have received several video games set in the universe. These games ranged from full-fledged console games such as The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender The Burning Earth, before countless online games. Although some of these games gave fans a decent pleasure, most of them never caught the essence of the series. Almost all of them were met with ambiguity, and some of them can no longer be bought.

Some of the most famous Avatar-based games are presented in the form of PlatinumGames The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender from THQ. Both games told stories between seasons of the show and gave players the ability to control their respective avatars. These games may have come closest to conveying the Avatar feel, but they still didn’t live up to what the franchise deserves. The franchise has also appeared in many Nickelodeon crossovers, but there hasn’t been a single Avatar-centric video game since 2014.

It’s time for a new era of avatar games

With the release of three upcoming movies from Avatar Studios as well as a game show; there has never been a better time for more Avatar games. The Avatar franchise is filled with stories that are just waiting to be told, and adventures that need to be experienced, the gaming industry just needs to be given the green light. Some games have already come close to catching the essence, and now it’s time to go all the way to the end. Not only will fans of the franchise finally get some quality games, but it will also be a great way to attract even more fans to the growing universe.

There are many studios that could create some exciting Avatar-centric games if they got the chance. PlatinumGames has already shown that it can make a decent game focused on Legend of Korra, and now it’s time to let the studio try again. Perhaps after Respawn completes Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, he will want to explore a completely different universe with Avatar. The Dynasty Warriors team could also try and make the name Last Airbender Warriors, it could be a lot of fun. There are so many Avatar game options and fans are just waiting to explore their favorite world.

The Avatar universe is going to get a lot bigger soon as animated movies start coming out, and now is the time to get back into the world of video games. There are many studios that could try themselves in this, and many genres that could suit Avatar. The franchise is about to be in the spotlight again, and now is the perfect time for Avatar: The Last Airbender to make a name for itself in the video game industry.