UP10TION finally returns with the ‘Light’ MV

UP10TION made their comeback by releasing a music video titled “Light“.

‘Light’ is the title track of the mini-album vol.9 ‘Light UP’ which was released on Thursday (24/09) at 6 p.m. KST.

The song “Light” was produced by Choi Hyun Joon and Kim Seung Soo, the two producers who composed the songs “FIESTA” and “Violeta” IZ * ONE.

With the trendy and funky future bass music genre, plus the charismatic vocals and rap of UP10TION members, making this music video for ‘Light’ is a shame you shouldn’t miss.

You can give support to UP10TION members by watching the following ‘Light’ music video!



