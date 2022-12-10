Up to the Cloud — Owl City Merges With Neural Cloud

Owl City’s newest single “Up to the Cloud” is the leitmotif of Neural Cloud, and it’s a collaboration that we never expected, but that we desperately needed.

Before proceeding, first watch the official music video:

Neural Cloud was released on November 21 last year, and to celebrate this event, developer Sunborn Network Technology teamed up with Owl City, citing that Adam Young’s “special brand of optimistic, but thoughtful, mellifluous and straightforward synth-pop artistry” was ideally suited to the topic of Neural Cloud consciousness research.

Sanborn described Up to the Cloud as “a thematic and melodic meditation that immerses the game in philosophical reflections about artificial intelligence and what it means to be a ‘human’ in a world beyond the flesh and bones of the natural body.” The song and music video tell about Adam Young’s character inserted into the Neural Cloud universe as he ponders the idea of uploading his consciousness and the whole concept of humans and AI. This gives an experience not too far from the concept of the game.

In just a week since the premiere, Up to the Cloud has already collected more than half a million auditions — a good sign for Owl City, as it plans to release a major album next year.

Neural Cloud is also gaining momentum. The mobile game has already gathered more than 3 million players on iOS and Android. The player base is steadily growing, especially after receiving the first major update, which adds a “Live Broadcast”, a time-limited event and the Kuro sniper squad, which is considered one of the best squads in the game.

It also helps that Neural Cloud takes place in the expanded world of Girls Frontline, a mobile game also developed by Sunborn, which initially became available worldwide in 2018 and has since retained a dedicated player base. Neural Cloud is intended to be a prologue for Girls Frontline, laying the foundation for the technologies and mechanics that made the plot and development of the latest game possible. The two games also share common characters, albeit under different “names”. The newly added Kuro herself is known as “MDR” in Girls Frontline, which she refers to in her Neural Cloud screensaver.