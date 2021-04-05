Up to 70 Percent Spring Sale has Started in Microsoft Store

Microsoft has launched the Microsoft Store Spring Sale campaign that players have been waiting for for a long time. As part of the campaign, discounts of up to 70 percent were made in the prices of many popular games.

Among the games that are on sale as part of the Spring Sale, there are many popular productions such as FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K21, Watch Dogs Legion and Forza Horizon 4. If you want to have one of these games at a discount, we recommend that you hurry up because the campaign will end on April 15, 2021.

Discounts of up to 70 percent continue:

Here are some popular games that are heavily discounted as part of the Xbox Spring Sale:

Gears 5 Game Edition of the Year

FIFA 21 – Ultimate Edition

DPPÖ Eternal Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

NBA 2K21

Watch Dogs Legion

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition

HITMAN 3

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Sims 4

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Marvel’s Avengers

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Borderlands 3

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition