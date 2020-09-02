Up to 50% off on PS4: The Last of Us 2 and more

The PlayStation Store Essentials promotion starts this Wednesday (2) with cheaper prices on PlayStation 4 (PS4) games.

There are discounts of up to 50% (or more, if the user is a PS Plus subscriber) on big hits and exclusives from the Sony platform, both for standard versions and for Deluxe packages.

Among the main offerings, players find recent releases like The Last of Us Part 2, and popular PS4 games like God of War and Spider Man, as well as multiplatform titles like GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. According to Sony, the promotion runs until September 16.

Among the games listed, The Last of Us Part 2 is among the most recent. In the promotion, the standard digital version of the game costs $ 229, which represents a discount of 18% compared to the normal price, which is $ 279.



