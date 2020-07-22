Up to 47% discounts and mice on Amazon

Anyone who spends a lot of time in front of the computer knows the difference that good accessories make in the player’s performance. They improve the response time, guarantee more agility and access to the main game commands, among other features.

And, if you’ve been looking for a new mouse or keyboard for some time, Amazon has a page of offers with several keyboards and mice on sale that can help in your home office or your online games.

You can check all the offers by clicking here, but if you want some tips, see some products that we selected below.

Mouse gamer USB Mg-800Bk C3T, C3TECH

With an adjustable resolution from 1,000 to 7,000 DPI, this 7-button gaming mouse makes it possible to configure macro commands using the included software. Its connection is made via USB port with connector that provides more stability and precision during matches. Other differentials of the product are its ergonomic design and its RGB lighting system that can be changed by the player.

Teclado Ziva Multimedia, Trust

If what you are looking for is not a gamer product, but a cheap keyboard for the home office, here is a great option. Splash resistant, the Trust keyboard has an ergonomic design with height adjustment to make the user more comfortable during use, in addition to 12 multimedia function keys. With USB connection, your cable is 1.5 meters long.

Mouse Óptico Gamdias Erebos, 3500dpi

With a resolution of up to 3,500 DPI, the Erebos is a gaming mouse that offers quality and customization in the right measure. It has 8 smart buttons that can be customized, in addition to 3 sets of changeable side panels. Its integrated memory means that the settings made on the mouse are saved even when changing from one game configuration to another. The product cable is 2 meters long.



